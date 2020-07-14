1/1
Stephen Morse
Stephen Keep Morse
Stephen Keep Morse, age 82, a resident of Shelton for nearly 43 years, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Regency House in Wallingford after an extended illness. Steve was born in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, on April 23, 1938, son of the late Horace and Anne (Halligan) Morse. He spent parts of his childhood in New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut, graduating from New Canaan High School in 1957. He then spent two years studying mechanical engineering at the University of Vermont before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard. Steve proudly served his country for five and a half years, primarily at Coast Guard Air Station Miami. He completed "A" school in Elizabeth City, N.C., to qualify as an Aviation Machinist's Mate in 1962. In Miami, he maintained and repaired helicopters as well as participated in search and rescue flights off the Florida coast and in the Everglades. He earned a "Winged S" Rescue Award for his involvement in life saving rescues. While in Miami, Steve met Helen Dabrowski and they married in June 1966, just as he embarked on a 34-year career with Sikorsky Aircraft. He started as a field representative in California, where he supported both military and commercial helicopter operators. After brief stays in San Francisco and Santa Ana, Steve and Helen settled in Chula Vista, California, in 1968 to raise their children. His work also entailed lengthy assignments to Thailand (1967-68), where he was Sikorsky's liaison to the USAF 40th Helicopter Squadron, and Vietnam (1970-71), where he assisted the Marines with battle damage repair and accident investigations. On top of work and family life, Steve continued his education at National University in San Diego, completing his bachelor's degree in business administration in 1975. As his responsibilities at Sikorsky grew, he relocated to Connecticut to take a supervisory role and settled his family in Shelton in 1977. He eventually rose to manage several helicopter production programs, finally retiring from Sikorsky in 1999. An active retiree, Steve was appointed to the Shelton Water Pollution Control Authority, and served for many years as Vice Chair. He volunteered with the Republican Town Committee, and was a delegate to several state conventions. An avid golfer, he was a member of Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club in Trumbull and enjoyed weekly golf outings with fellow retirees. He loved yard work of any kind, especially in his large backyard garden, and took great pride in his home-grown vegetables. During the winter months, the local computer club and jigsaw puzzles occupied his time (and the dining room table). In his younger years, he coached baseball and was an accomplished rifleman and duck hunter. He will be remembered as a man of quiet dignity, possessing a great sense of humor, a tendency for embellished storytelling, and a knack for fixing anything. In addition to his loving wife of 54 years, Helen, he is survived by their four children: Stephen Keep Morse II and his wife Maureen of Franklin, MA; Robert Morse and his wife Kimberly of North Wales, PA; Julia Donaldson and her husband Brian of East Longmeadow, MA; and Elizabeth Luoma and her husband Jeffrey of North Haven, CT; his sister Marian Kindler of Winfield, IL; and 12 grandchildren: Ryan, Kyle, Kathleen, Matthew, Michael, Sean, Lindsey, David, Erik, Kaitlyn, James, and Ruth. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, CT, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Visiting hours were held on July 11th and memorial services were private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to the Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378 or coastguardfoundation.org. Online condolences can be left for Steve's family at www.riverviewfh.com.





Published in Shelton Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
July 13, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Steve's passing. He was such a nice man. We always enjoyed visiting with him when we saw him. Your whole family is in our thoughts and prayers. Love, Ernie, Laurie and Benjamin
Laurie Cantwell
Family
July 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss .so many great childhood memories
Brian Kryzanski
Friend
July 11, 2020
Stephen is and will always be a truly stand-up gentleman. Only knowing him for a brief time from his affiliation with the WPCA I do know that his wife, children and extended family should hold their head up high; because Stephen was the best!
Ernie Hutchinson IV
Coworker
July 11, 2020
Steve was the most gracious of men. He always stepped up to the plate and added his two cents, which came from his common sense and a loving heart. His straight forward verse was always done with the best of intentions and he made everyone comfortable in knowing that doing the right thing was more important than being PC. He was a very proud family man, and with good reason, his children were successful and he proudly and rightfully as a father recognized how his children embraced education, hard work and their careers and families.

He always humble and ready to lend a hand in anyway he could. He will be sorrowly missed. On behalf of the Shelton RTC our prayers and sympathies go out to the family of Stephen Morris. He will be missed for many reasons but most of all for his humanity and love of God, Family and Country.
Anthony Simonetti
Friend
July 10, 2020
So sorry to hear of Steves passing. It was always a pleasure to speak to him at Shelton RTC meetings. May he Rest In Peace.
Christopher Silhavey
Acquaintance
July 9, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences on Mr. Stephen Morse leaving the world. He was an excellent neighbor and a friend for more than 39 years. We pray to the Almighty Lord for peace and tranquility to the departed soul and strength to the family for bearing the loss. We will miss him a lot.
Shakun, Raj Kaushik and family
Raj Kaushik
Neighbor
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
Sorry to hear of Steve's passing. We played golf together for years.
He always had a happy outlook at golf and at the Sikorsky Retiree's luncheons. We will miss him
Frank Schrader
Friend
