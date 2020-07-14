Stephen Morse

Steve was the most gracious of men. He always stepped up to the plate and added his two cents, which came from his common sense and a loving heart. His straight forward verse was always done with the best of intentions and he made everyone comfortable in knowing that doing the right thing was more important than being PC. He was a very proud family man, and with good reason, his children were successful and he proudly and rightfully as a father recognized how his children embraced education, hard work and their careers and families.



He always humble and ready to lend a hand in anyway he could. He will be sorrowly missed. On behalf of the Shelton RTC our prayers and sympathies go out to the family of Stephen Morris. He will be missed for many reasons but most of all for his humanity and love of God, Family and Country.

Anthony Simonetti

Friend