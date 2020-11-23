Tania I. Ferko
Tania I. Ferko, age 77 of Shelton, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Edward Ferko for over 40 years.
Tania was born in Bridgeport on May 15, 1943 to the late John and Anne Kolton. Tania was an avid baker, famous for her unique cheesecake. She was also a puzzle master, preferring piece counts of a minimum of 1500+. She was a basketball fan, especially her beloved UCONN girls and the NBA. Tania had a way of seasonal decorating of the house with year round crafts that made holidays truly magical. Her gifts were always thoughtful and personal specific to the recipient. Tania was patient, kind, and very giving.
In addition to her husband, Edward, Tania is survived by her sons: David Chavez of Pawtucket, RI, Eric-John Chavez and Alma Calderon of Derby, John E. Ferko and Kathleen S. Paulson of Milford. Grandchildren: Ryan Chavez, Caleb Chavez, Noah Chavez, Olivia Chavez, and Gabriella Chavez, Amber Lazinak, Daniel Edward Ferko, Kaitlin Tania Ferko, Cody James Ferko, 6 great grandchildren. Her younger brothers: Gregory (USN ret) and Gail Kolton of Wallingford with their children Jonathan and Grant; and Russell Kolton and Patricia Arrow of RI. Her niece, Kristine Kolton of California. She was predeceased by her brother, Adrian Kolton (USAF ret.).
Friends are invited to attend a walk-through visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Adhering to COVID guidelines and wearing a mask are required. Due to capacity limits, please do not linger so that others may be able to pay their respects. Visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com
to express condolences online.