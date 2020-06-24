Wesley Blakeman

Wesley R. Blakeman

Wesley (Wes) R. Blakeman, age 86, of Shelton entered into rest on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with his loving family by his side. He was a devoted husband of 63 years to Catherine Coppola Blakeman. Wesley was born in Bridgeport on August 18, 1934 son of the late Harold A. Blakeman and Mary Musbek Blakeman.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, daughter Laura, son Wesley Jr. and his wife Susan, granddaughter Rebecca Nolan and her partner Ryan Songer, brothers Allan and Eugene Blakeman, and was predeceased by his brother Monty Blakeman.

Wes proudly served with the US Army's 809th Engineer Aviation Battalion in Guam, achieving the rank of Specialist 3rd Class. He was a member of the rifle and baseball teams and had the honor of being the General's private driver. Wes was a Custom Home Builder and Land Developer for many years until his retirement. He was a founding member and past president of the Eastern Chapter of the Foundation of North American Wild Sheep (FNAWS), and an active member of the Seymour Fish and Game Club, Inc. He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Board of Directors for Brownson Country Club and a dedicated member of the Shelton Building Board of Appeals for several years.

His passion for quality home building lead him to join the National Home Builders Association, achieving Director Status. He was a 3-time president of the Fairfield County Home Builders Association and was involved with both the Shelton Boys and Girls Club and Shelton Little League, having built a practice field in his backyard for their use. During his membership in FNAWS, he was in charge of the annual national convention for over 15 years, raising millions of dollars which were donated back to the National Fish and Game Department. These funds were used for ongoing research of the prevention of disease, habitats and the survival and preservation of wild sheep in North America.

Wes was also a big game hunter, Skeet Shooter and wine enthusiast. Most might not know Wes and his wife were ballroom dancers, winning numerous trophies. Wes loved to show off his dancing skills whenever he could.

Most of all, Wesley was a family man. He always made time to be with his family. He was loved and will be missed by his extended family and friends.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic his memorial service is private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to promote the trap and skeet shooting sport c/o Seymour Fish and Game Club, Inc., P.O. Box 547, Oxford, CT 06478.



