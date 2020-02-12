|
|
Passed away, at the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke, February 10th, 2020, at the age of 85, predeceased by his son the late Gordon Needham (Blandine Tremblay), also predeceased by his 8 brothers and sisters.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 63 years Joyce Gould, his grandchildren: Mike (Geneviève Ross), Annie (Brandon Dresler), Veronica (Matt Girard), his great-grandchildren: Amber, Shawn, Alexie Needham, Nathan, Emma, Noah Dresler, late Bradley, Emily and Leo Girard, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Visitation will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, Qc on Friday the 14th of February 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 and Saturday, February 15th, 2020, the funeral home will open at 1 p.m. The funeral will follow that same day at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Officiating Wayne Hutchison.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Website: bmpfoundation.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 13, 2020