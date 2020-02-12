Home

Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
402 rue de la Riviere
Cowansville, QC J2K 1N3
(450) 266-6061
A. Douglas Needham


1934 - 2020
A. Douglas Needham
Passed away, at the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke, February 10th, 2020, at the age of 85, predeceased by his son the late Gordon Needham (Blandine Tremblay), also predeceased by his 8 brothers and sisters.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife of 63 years Joyce Gould, his grandchildren: Mike (Geneviève Ross), Annie (Brandon Dresler), Veronica (Matt Girard), his great-grandchildren: Amber, Shawn, Alexie Needham, Nathan, Emma, Noah Dresler, late Bradley, Emily and Leo Girard, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Visitation will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, Qc on Friday the 14th of February 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 and Saturday, February 15th, 2020, the funeral home will open at 1 p.m. The funeral will follow that same day at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Officiating Wayne Hutchison.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
Website: bmpfoundation.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 13, 2020
