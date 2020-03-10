Home

Agnes (Walker) Woodard


1926 - 2020
At the Foyer Sutton, Sutton, QC, on Friday, March 6th, at the age of 93, passed away Agnes Walker, beloved wife of the late Walter Woodard.
She leaves to mourn her daughter Villa (Joe Vogelsang) and Ian, her grandchild Christopher, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held in private at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 11, 2020
