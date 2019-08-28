|
Passed away, at the CHUS-Hôtel Dieu, Sherbrooke, QC, on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Alain (Bubba) Gagné McCutcheon, at the age of 39, was the beloved son of the late Léo Paul McCutcheon and the late Deborah Gagné and lived in Island Brook, QC.
Family and friends will meet at the Island Brook Community Centre, 1450, Rte 212, Newport, QC, J0B 1M0, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:40 p.m., followed by a graveside service at the Island Brook Cemetery.
Alain leaves to mourn his wife: Kathy-Lynn Davis; his 3 children: Brianne, Joël and Alain Jr.; his grandmother: Germaine Dion (Granny); his 3 sisters, his brother, many nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, other friends and relatives.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 29, 2019