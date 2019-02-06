(Master Warrant Officer in the Canadian Armed Forces, Air Division; Lifetime Member of the Lennoxville Curling Club)



Passed away peacefully at Spencer House Orillia, with family by his side, on Monday, January 21st, 2019, in his 97th year. Leonard Giroux, beloved husband of the late Monique Lessard. Loving father of Paul (predeceased), Louise & Michael Collins of Orillia, ­Johanne Giroux of London, and Marc & Cindy Giroux of Edmonton. ­Grandfather of Michael & Megan Collins, Liana & Michael Moir, Cory, Maria, Ciara, and Liana. Great-grandfather of Devin and Emma Collins, Talia and Charlee Moir. Brother of Margaret of NY and the late Gerald, Francis, Mary and Patricia. A special thank you to the staff of Spencer House for their kind and loving care, and for always going above and ­beyond. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the or the Alzheimer ­Society would be gratefully ­appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at: www.mundellfuneralhome.com Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary