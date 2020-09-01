At the Magog Hospital, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the age of 86, passed away Albertine Allen. Predeceased by her parents, (father) Leonard Allen, (mother) Erdine Guilbault, her husband Merton Archie Woodard, her 2 daughters, Linda J. Woodard, Marlene S. Woodard, 15 siblings, some nieces and nephews, and 2 grandchildren.She leaves to mourn her sons Kevin, Loren (Catherine), sons-in-law, Arthur (Linda), Ronald (Marlene). Two remaining siblings, brother, Lyle Allen (Fairfield, Vt.) Sister, Ernestine Monfette (Illinois), many nieces and nephews, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren!As per her wishes, there will be a graveside service on Thursday, September 3, 1 p.m. at the Mansonville Protestant Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to:DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QCPHONE: 450-292-3204www.desourdy.ca