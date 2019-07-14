Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Reid Funeral Home, Cataraqui Chapel
1900 John Counter Blvd.
Kingston, ON K7M 7H3
(613) 544-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexandra Boryk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexandra "Julia" Boryk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexandra "Julia" Boryk Obituary
Peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Trillium Ridge in Kingston, ­Ontario in her ninety-eighth year. Daughter of the late James and ­Juliana Udall. Predeceased by her ­sister Ann Meigs (Guy) and brother Edward (Geraldine Loucks). She leaves behind her daughter Sonia Gluppe (Bob Pybus), nieces Donna Tobin and Jeannie Udall, and nephews Ed Meigs and David, Jim and Rick Udall.
At her request, there will be no ­visitation. Cremation has taken place.
Donations to the Kingston Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.  
Online condolences may be made at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now