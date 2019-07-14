|
Peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Trillium Ridge in Kingston, Ontario in her ninety-eighth year. Daughter of the late James and Juliana Udall. Predeceased by her sister Ann Meigs (Guy) and brother Edward (Geraldine Loucks). She leaves behind her daughter Sonia Gluppe (Bob Pybus), nieces Donna Tobin and Jeannie Udall, and nephews Ed Meigs and David, Jim and Rick Udall.
At her request, there will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.
Donations to the Kingston Humane Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be made at www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 15, 2019