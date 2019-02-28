|
With his family by his side, A. John Millen died peacefully in Asbestos on February 25, 2019, at the age of 87. He leaves to mourn his ever-loving wife of 53 years, Maria Sofranko; his children Katrina (Salvatore), Jennifer (Mario), Andrew, Tracey (Roland); his grandchildren Emily, Oliver, Chloe, Leo; his sister Helen, and many other family and friends.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation on Saturday, March 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, 73 rue du Carmel, Danville, followed by funeral service at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the CSSS Des Sources (Asbestos), CHUS Fleurimont or Hotel-Dieu hospital (Sherbrooke), or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019