Alfred John Millen


1931 - 2019
Alfred John Millen Obituary
With his family by his side, A. John Millen died peacefully in Asbestos on February 25, 2019, at the age of 87. He leaves to mourn his ever-­loving wife of 53 years, Maria Sofranko; his children Katrina ­(Salvatore), Jennifer (Mario), Andrew, Tracey (Roland); his grandchildren Emily, Oliver, Chloe, Leo; his sister Helen, and many other family and friends.
 
Cremation has taken place. ­Visitation on Saturday, March 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. ­Augustine's Anglican Church, 73 rue du Carmel, Danville, followed by ­funeral service at 12 p.m.
 
In lieu of flowers, donations to the CSSS Des Sources (Asbestos), CHUS Fleurimont or Hotel-Dieu hospital (Sherbrooke), or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 6, 2019
