Alice Beaubien passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on Monday, April 15th, just two weeks short of her 97th birthday.
Alice MacLeod was born in Dunvegan, on the west coast of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, the third-oldest of nine children. She studied at St. Francis Xavier University and the Maritime School of Social Work before practicing briefly as a social worker. In 1948 she married Jacques Beaubien and moved to Richmond where, among other things, she raised her eleven children. Very dedicated and involved, she contributed greatly to the creation of the Richmond Volunteer Centre and was the driving force behind the founding of the Meals on Wheels program. Alice was an active, energetic member of her community and of her parish. She was a thoughtful, serious person who always had a quick smile and a ready laugh. She was generous and kind. Steadfast in her beliefs and values, Alice was nevertheless open-minded and accepting of others. She had grace, integrity, and tremendous inner strength. She lived a full life and remained both physically and mentally active well into her nineties.
Predeceased by her parents, Catherine McKinnon and John MacLeod, her husband Jacques Beaubien, and by her siblings: Theresa, Murdoch, John, Charles, Sally and Mary, she is survived by her two sisters, Catherine (Bob Schiffmann) and Christena (late John MacLellan) as well as by her children: Lise, André (Mary Lou Charlebois), Marguerite (Kevin MacLean), Thérèse (late Henri Chaloult), Yvan (Lorna Jamison), Paul (Marnie Ferguson), Denis, Francine (Nick Fonda), Jacques Jr., Clément (Julie Ouellet), and Anne-Marie (Iain Findleton), as well as her grandchildren Karine, Marc-Alexandre, Kristine, Carl-Anthony, Marie-Josée, Stéphane, David, Suzanne, Alexandra, Daniel, Olivier, Samuel, Alexandre, Matthieu, Élise, and Rebecca.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Wales Home for the exceptional attention and care provided to Alice.
Visitation will take place at Cass Funeral Home at 295 Main Street in Richmond on Monday, April 22 from 7 till 9 p.m. and Tuesday, April 23 from 9 till 10:30 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at St. Bibiane's Church at 11:00.
Donations to the Wales Home Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019