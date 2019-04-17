Alice Beaubien passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on Monday, April 15th, just two weeks short of her 97th ­birthday.

Alice MacLeod was born in Dunvegan, on the west coast of Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, the third-oldest of nine ­children. She studied at St. Francis Xavier University and the Maritime School of Social Work before practicing briefly as a social worker. In 1948 she married Jacques Beaubien and moved to Richmond where, among other things, she raised her eleven children. Very dedicated and involved, she ­contributed greatly to the creation of the Richmond ­Volunteer Centre and was the driving force behind the ­founding of the Meals on Wheels program. Alice was an ­active, energetic member of her community and of her parish. She was a thoughtful, serious person who always had a quick smile and a ready laugh. She was generous and kind. Steadfast in her beliefs and values, Alice was nevertheless open-minded and accepting of others. She had grace, integrity, and tremendous inner strength. She lived a full life and remained both physically and mentally ­active well into her nineties.

Predeceased by her parents, Catherine McKinnon and John MacLeod, her husband Jacques Beaubien, and by her siblings: Theresa, Murdoch, John, Charles, Sally and Mary, she is survived by her two sisters, Catherine (Bob Schiffmann) and Christena (late John MacLellan) as well as by her children: Lise, André (Mary Lou Charlebois), Marguerite (Kevin MacLean), Thérèse (late Henri Chaloult), Yvan (Lorna Jamison), Paul (Marnie Ferguson), Denis, Francine (Nick Fonda), Jacques Jr., Clément (Julie Ouellet), and Anne-Marie (Iain Findleton), as well as her grandchildren Karine, Marc-Alexandre, Kristine, Carl-Anthony, Marie-Josée, Stéphane, David, Suzanne, Alexandra, Daniel, Olivier, Samuel, Alexandre, Matthieu, Élise, and Rebecca.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Wales Home for the exceptional ­attention and care provided to Alice.

Visitation will take place at Cass Funeral Home at 295 Main Street in Richmond on Monday, April 22 from 7 till 9 p.m. and Tuesday, April 23 from 9 till 10:30 a.m. A funeral mass will follow at St. Bibiane's Church at 11:00.

Donations to the Wales Home Foundation would be appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019