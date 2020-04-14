Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Dewing Martel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice May Dewing Martel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice May Dewing Martel Obituary
At the CHSLD St-Vincent de Sherbrooke, on April 12, 2020, passed away Mrs. Alice Martel, at the age of 93 years and 2 months, wife of the late Jean-Paul Martel. She was the daughter of the late James William Dewing and the late May Clément (Huntingville).
Mrs. Martel leaves to mourn her children: Gaëtane (Mario Bousquet), Monic (late Jacques Létourneau), Nicole, Lucie (Camille Gilbert) and Charles (Carole Gaudreau) all from the Estrie region; her 7 grandchildren: Marco Leroux, Francois, Simon and Andrée Laprise, Marie-Claude Cyr as well as Nathalie and Éric Martel; her 5 great-grandchildren: Alexis and Félix Talbot, Alex Bergeron, Mélodie Leroux and Megan Poupart; her sister, Mrs. Jean Vallière (late Donald Vallière) and her sister-in-law, Rose Martel (late Bruno Métras). She also leaves to mourn her nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
Date and time of funeral services will be communicated at a later time, in light of the current circumstances.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -