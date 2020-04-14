|
At the CHSLD St-Vincent de Sherbrooke, on April 12, 2020, passed away Mrs. Alice Martel, at the age of 93 years and 2 months, wife of the late Jean-Paul Martel. She was the daughter of the late James William Dewing and the late May Clément (Huntingville).
Mrs. Martel leaves to mourn her children: Gaëtane (Mario Bousquet), Monic (late Jacques Létourneau), Nicole, Lucie (Camille Gilbert) and Charles (Carole Gaudreau) all from the Estrie region; her 7 grandchildren: Marco Leroux, Francois, Simon and Andrée Laprise, Marie-Claude Cyr as well as Nathalie and Éric Martel; her 5 great-grandchildren: Alexis and Félix Talbot, Alex Bergeron, Mélodie Leroux and Megan Poupart; her sister, Mrs. Jean Vallière (late Donald Vallière) and her sister-in-law, Rose Martel (late Bruno Métras). She also leaves to mourn her nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
Date and time of funeral services will be communicated at a later time, in light of the current circumstances.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 15, 2020