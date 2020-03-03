|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Windsor, following a courageous battle with cancer, on February 28, 2020 with his family by his side.
Loving father of Vanessa (Kenny Lyster) and dear grandfather of Owen. Son of the late Stanley and June Lodge, and brother of Barbara (Merrick), Beverly (Lloyd), the late Robert, Gordon (Eileen), Jeannie (the late Ronald), Mary (Merlin), Harry (Helene), and Louise (Gilles). Allan also leaves to mourn his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
A graveside service will be held in the Danville Protestant Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to Frechette & Desrochers Funeral Home, Danville.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 4, 2020