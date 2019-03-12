Home

Allan Norris


Allan Norris Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village on March 4, 2019 at the age of 92.
He will be forever loved, joyously ­remembered and sadly missed by his daughters Cheryl (Randy), Kimberley (Michael) and his son Steven ­(Myoung Sun Han). He was the beloved grandfather of Tanya (Damian) and Ryan (Andrea).
He also leaves to mourn his sister Joyce Berwick and extended family, friends and colleagues.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. followed by the funeral ­service at 3 p.m.
Interment will take place at Malvern Cemetery.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 13, 2019
