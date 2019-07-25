|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear father, Allen Edward Norris on July 8, 2019 at the Manoir Lac Brome in Knowlton, Quebec. Al ("Pa") passed away peacefully with loving family and friends by his side. Predeceased by his wife Joan Irene Norris (Wornell).
Al, along with his twin brother Albert, was born in Waterloo, Quebec where they began farming at a very early age. They enjoyed many years of delivering milk, fruits and vegetables door to door to many families in the Waterloo area. The farm grew to include a sugar bush and sustained two families for over 60 years. The farm, the sugar bush and their home, served as the central hub for stories told by the Norris family and friends.
Al's greatest passion was to provide opportunities for family, friends and community to gather. In his younger days he was instrumental in creating a legacy of sport in Waterloo that included playing hockey for his beloved Waterloo Maroons.
Al leaves behind a much loved family. His children: Anne Fraser, Bill, Dean (Debbie), Hugh (Stephanie), Paul (Brenda), Mark (Kelley); 13 beloved grandchildren: Alison (Karl) Zimmer, Brooke (Kevin) Slack, Erin (Shawn) Fraser, James (Joanne) Norris, Ben, Bradyn, Brett and Alexandra Norris, Kaitlin (Mark), Andrea and Jennifer Norris, Grace and Charlie Norris. Al also leaves behind 7 great-grandchildren.
Al was a kind, generous and thoughtful person who not only touched the hearts of his family but many friends and acquaintances as well. His family and friends will sadly miss his love of storytelling and seeing his face light up when someone called or stopped in to visit with him. He and his wife Joan adored their family and have left a legacy of family values we hope to carry on in their honor.
Many thanks for the compassionate care and support of the staff at the Manoir Lac Brome in Knowlton. His experience while there was made better due to all of you and your care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral home www.fmcoeur.com.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 26, 2019