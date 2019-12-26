Home

Anita (Cormier) Statton


1932 - 2019
Anita (Cormier) Statton Obituary
Passed away at her home in Sawyerville, on Saturday, ­December 7, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Alfred Statton. Dear mother of Carole, Pierre (the late Louise Tremblay), Raymond (Sylvie Rouleau), Alain, the late Linda and the late Clement. Cherished grandmother of Mark (Anne), Anna (Jason), Johnathan (Margaret), Jackie (Jeff), Jennifer (Pierre-Luc), Annie (Stéphane), Kathy and Judy (Stéphane) and great-grandmother of Tera, Tory, Trevor, Kasey, Jessy-James, Damian, Ethen, Théo, Ellie, Logan, Félicia, Aysha, Tamara and Jackson. She leaves to mourn her sister Albertine (late Léo-Paul), her brothers-in-law and ­sisters-in-law: Lydia (the late Doug), Lionel (the late Ruby) and Ardith (the late Junior). She was predeceased by her sister Noëlla (late Élie) and 8 half brothers and sisters. Anita also leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews, cousins, her ­special friend Pauline Laroche along with other relatives and dear friends. 
Visitation will take place at the St-Rosaire Catholic Church, 4 Randboro Rd. Sawyerville, QC, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ­followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the
St-Rosaire Cemetery at a later date.   
The family would like to thank Dr. Payeur and the staff at the CLSC in ­Cookshire as well as Alain and Kathy for all the care given to Anita at her home. 
Donations in Anita's memory may be made to the , 3330, rue King Ouest, bureau 130, Sherbrooke, QC J1L 1C9 would be ­appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 27, 2019
