Passed away peacefully under the great care of the staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Born in Canterbury, QC to the late William and Grace MacLeod, she is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Murray Down, and her children Debbie (Joel Coppieters), Craig, Susan, Barbara and Cheryl (Tim Brier), and her grandchildren; Alison (Paul Oppelt), Jason, Eric, Erin Brier, Lisa and Kiefer Roy. Predeceased by her brothers Donald, Grant and Eric (Karon), she will be sadly missed by her brothers James (Gloria) and Dale (Valerie), as well as by many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will welcome you at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 rue College, Lennoxville, QC on Friday, September 27th for visitation beginning at 1 p.m., followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Bury Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28th, at 2 p.m. at Rosemount Bible Church, 6000 13th Avenue, Montreal, QC. H1X 2Y5.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Montreal Neurological Institute (Epilepsy Research) would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 26, 2019