It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Walker announce her passing on December 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Laurie leaves behind her loving husband of 65 years Elwood "John" Walker. She will be sadly missed by her adoptive granddaughter Amanda, and Amanda's daughters Elizabeth and Ebony, and by her sister Pauline and family along with the family of her late brother William "Bill" Fraser. She will also be fondly remembered by her family and friends.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 295 Rue Principale Nord, Richmond Quebec on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Richmond Melbourne United Church, where Laurie was an active and cherished member.
