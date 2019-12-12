Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie "Laurie" (Fraser) Walker


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie "Laurie" (Fraser) Walker Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Walker announce her ­passing on December 4, 2019 at the age of 94. Laurie leaves behind her ­loving ­husband of 65 years Elwood "John" Walker. She will be sadly missed by her adoptive granddaughter Amanda, and Amanda's daughters Elizabeth and Ebony, and by her sister Pauline and family along with the family of her late brother William "Bill" Fraser. She will also be fondly ­remembered by her ­family and friends. 
Visitation will take place at the Cass ­Funeral Home, 295 Rue Principale Nord, Richmond Quebec on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the ­Richmond Melbourne United Church, where ­Laurie was an active and ­cherished member.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -