On Sunday, February 16, 2020 Annie Windle passed away at age 97 at Barrhaven Manor, Nepean, Ontario. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Joan, Sheila (Mike), Sylvia (Gerald), Bryan, Nancy, Charles and Trevor (Ginette) as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and her sister Violet Clavel and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband, Grant and son, Raymond.
Funeral service will take place in the spring in Ottawa following which interment of ashes will take place in the Cemetery in Knowlton, Quebec. She will live forever in our hearts and minds.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice in honor of Annie's memory.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
