Ardath Lillian Hume

Ardath Lillian Hume Obituary
Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Ardath Hume of Cardinal (formerly of Sawyerville, QC) at the age of 85. Dearly beloved wife of the late Russell Blair and the late Junior Statton.
Loving mother of Rodney (Claire) Blair, Janice Blair, Nancy (Brian) Dunsmore, Mailin Blair, Fred (Pat) Blair, Melanie (Kevin) Merkley, Sandra (John) Bainbridge, daughter-in-law Simone Blair and the late Dale Blair. Dear sister of Linda Zavitz and Darrell Hume. Predeceased by her parents Frederick Lloyd Hume and Jessie Aldin. Sadly missed by 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Also survived by several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at the East Clifton Cemetery in Quebec later in the spring. Donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.
Arrangements are in the care of the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 6, 2020
