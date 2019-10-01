|
|
Arthur Carette passed away peacefully after a courageous six year battle against cancer, in Sherbrooke Québec, on Saturday, August 17th at the age of 73.
Son of Jean-Thomas Carette and Lucina Veilleux and beloved father of Marylène, Jean-Michel (Isabelle), the late Dominic (Isabelle), Guillaume (Yanik) Carette and stepson Keith Connor.
Art was married to the late Danièle Asselin for 26 years and cherished by his longtime partner and soulmate Frances Paradis for 24 years.
Fondly remembered by his younger siblings: Murielle (late Jean), Ruth, Guylaine (late Guy), Gilbert (Lisette), Laurence (Claude), Line (Michel) and Christine (Jean).
He leaves to mourn his cherished grandchildren: Marie-Noël (Miguel), Samuel (Mélissa), Michelle (Zachary), Joël, Audrey, Jonatan, Nicolas, Anne-Marie, Liam and Aidan, and great-grandchildren Emilia and Annabelle, as well as many friends and relatives.
Arthur worked 29 years for the Sureté du Québec. He coached hockey in Dollard-Des-Ormeaux and was an avid golfer.
Visitation at St-Camille Church, 170, rue Principale Est in Cookshire-Eaton on October 5th from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Cookshire Catholic Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the staff of the CHUS and Youville hospitals for the excellent care given to Arthur. Donations in his memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 2, 2019