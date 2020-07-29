1/1
Arthur Guilbault
1932-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At the Brome-­Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on ­Thursday July 16, at the age of 80, passed away Arthur ­Guilbault, beloved husband of the late Roberta Côté.
He leaves to mourn his ­children, ­Barbara (Jonathan), Penny, ­Pamela (Kevin) and Allan ­(Jennifer), his ­grandchildren, Rebecca ­(Marc-Antoine), Courtney (Charles), Ashton and Emma (Casey), his great-grandsons Edouard and ­William, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 1st at 3pm at ­Mansonville Protestant Cemetery in Mansonville. The Rev. Judith Ball ­officiating.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Manoir Lac Brome for the good care given to Mr. Guilbault.
Donations can be made in his ­memory to the Mansonville Fire ­Department would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved