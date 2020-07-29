At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on Thursday July 16, at the age of 80, passed away Arthur Guilbault, beloved husband of the late Roberta Côté.
He leaves to mourn his children, Barbara (Jonathan), Penny, Pamela (Kevin) and Allan (Jennifer), his grandchildren, Rebecca (Marc-Antoine), Courtney (Charles), Ashton and Emma (Casey), his great-grandsons Edouard and William, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 1st at 3pm at Mansonville Protestant Cemetery in Mansonville. The Rev. Judith Ball officiating.
The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Manoir Lac Brome for the good care given to Mr. Guilbault.
Donations can be made in his memory to the Mansonville Fire Department would be appreciated.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record on Jul. 29, 2020.