At the Brome-­Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, QC, on ­Thursday July 16, at the age of 80, passed away Arthur ­Guilbault, beloved husband of the late Roberta Côté.

He leaves to mourn his ­children, ­Barbara (Jonathan), Penny, ­Pamela (Kevin) and Allan ­(Jennifer), his ­grandchildren, Rebecca ­(Marc-Antoine), Courtney (Charles), Ashton and Emma (Casey), his great-grandsons Edouard and ­William, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday August 1st at 3pm at ­Mansonville Protestant Cemetery in Mansonville. The Rev. Judith Ball ­officiating.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at the Manoir Lac Brome for the good care given to Mr. Guilbault.

Donations can be made in his ­memory to the Mansonville Fire ­Department would be appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store