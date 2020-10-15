In Asbestos, October 11, 2020, passed away Mr. Aurèle-Wilfrid Francoeur at the age of 93. He resided in Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey. He was the son of the late Eugène Francoeur and the late Marie-Blanche Parenteau.Cremation took place at the Yves Houle Crematorium.Mr. Francoeur leaves to mourn his children: Gaston Francoeur (Danielle Lambert), Thérèse Francoeur (Lucien Provencher), the late Jean-Noël Francoeur (Monick Tanguay), Jérôme Francoeur, Jean-Yves Francoeur, Jocelyn Francoeur (Lucie Claude), the late Jean-Yves Francoeur (1954-1957), his 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other family and friends.A special thought goes out to his friend, the late Jacqueline Leclerc, and the mother of his children, the late Aline Noël.Mr. Francoeur was the mayor of the Municipality of Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey from 1971 to 1981, and from 1987 to 1997.Funeral arrangements entrusted to:Centre Funéraire Yves HouleTél : 819-478-0222 / 1-800-561-2881Téléc. : 819-477-4289