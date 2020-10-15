1/1
Aurèle-Wilfrid Francoeur
1927-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurèle-Wilfrid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Asbestos, October 11, 2020, passed away Mr. Aurèle-Wilfrid Francoeur at the age of 93. He resided in Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey. He was the son of the late Eugène Francoeur and the late Marie-Blanche Parenteau.
Cremation took place at the Yves Houle Crematorium.
Mr. Francoeur leaves to mourn his children: Gaston Francoeur (Danielle Lambert), Thérèse Francoeur (Lucien Provencher), the late Jean-Noël Francoeur (Monick Tanguay), Jérôme Francoeur, Jean-Yves Francoeur, Jocelyn Francoeur (Lucie Claude), the late Jean-Yves Francoeur (1954-1957), his 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
A special thought goes out to his friend, the late Jacqueline Leclerc, and the mother of his children, the late Aline Noël.
Mr. Francoeur was the mayor of the Municipality of Saint-Félix-de-Kingsey from 1971 to 1981, and from 1987 to 1997.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
Centre Funéraire Yves Houle
Tél : 819-478-0222 / 1-800-561-2881
Téléc. : 819-477-4289
www.yveshoule.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved