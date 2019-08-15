|
On July 30, 2019, at the age of 90, passed away Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth Taylor, beloved wife of her first husband the late Mr. Laurent Berthiaume and her second husband the late Mr. Louis Cyr, of Waterloo.
She leaves to mourn her children: Gérard Berthiaume (Sandra), Taylor Elliot (Valerie), Chantal Therrien (Bruno), Jean-Louis Cyr (Angie), Barbara-Anne Cyr. Predeceased by her daughters: Lise Berthiaume (Henry) and Lorraine Cyr. Also mourned by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister: Connie, many brothers and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Résidence Panier Fleurie of Cowansville for the good care given.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
A celebration of life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion of WATERLOO, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
A private interment will be held at the Saint-Édouard Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 16, 2019