Barbara Joyce Rousseau
1933-2020
Peacefully at her home in West Bolton, QC, on Wednesday, May 13, at the age of 87, passed away Barbara Joyce Rousseau. She was the companion of the late Clarence Charby for over 50 years, her dear sister late Gladys Rousseau.
Barbara will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Joe Charby (late Lydia), Ronald Charby (late Jane), Bruce (late Kathleen), (late Johnny), Jean (late René), Doug (Estalene) and Brenda (Joe). She also leaves to mourn many great-nieces and great-nephews and dear friends.
Many thanks to Dr. Adrien Macek for all the years of special care he gave her.
A private funeral service will be held at the Désourdy Funeral Home, 318 ch. Knowlton, Knowlton, QC due to preventive measures. Interment will take place at Knowlton Protestant. Donations in her memory to the S.PC.A. of your choice. Barbara had a great love of animals.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
