Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after fighting cancer with determination and ­fortitude. Her courageous battle could not have been waged without her faith and the abundant support from family and friends. Her family would like to thank Grace Village and the wonderful caregivers, nurses and doctors who gave her compassionate care.

She will be dearly missed by Stephen, her husband of 61 years, her son Reginald (Philippa Jones), and grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Mark and Stephen; daughter Karen (Chris Hornibrook) and grandchildren Hannah (Vernon ­Campbell), Matthew, Margareth, Jessica and William; son Brian (Tanya Bellehumeur) and grandchildren Jacob, Emma, Micah and Priscilla; niece Debra Austin and her children Jordan and Jayden; her brother Lyle (Sandy Prupas) and his daughter Natalie-Ann (Dan Breton and her mother Celine Chartier) along with many other extended family members.

Barbara will always be remembered for welcoming many into her home with her gift of hospitality, generosity, love for family and friends.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Grace Village from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7th. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. with ­visitation starting at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at Hope Community Church with a reception following at Grace Village. In lieu of flowers, ­donations in Barbara's memory can be made to Grace Village at https://www.gracevillage.ca Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 31 to June 7, 2019