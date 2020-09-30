It is with profound sadness that the family of Barbara Seufert announces her passing at the age of 83 years.
Barbara passed away peacefully at her son Michael's home in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
She was born Barbara Maier in Ravensburg, Germany.
She trained and worked as a nurse before marrying Wolf Seufert, a medical doctor.
Wolf and Barbara had two sons, Ulrich and Michael, in Germany before emigrating to the United States, coming first to Philadelphia and then New York City.
In 1967, Barbara and her family moved to Sherbrooke where they put down roots. The weather in Canada took some getting used to but Barbara soon mastered winter driving, snow shovelling, and the other idiosyncrasies of life in a cold climate. Barbara became fluent in both English and French and was both a proud Quebecer and a patriotic Canadian.
Barbara lived in her beloved home in rural Fleurimont for almost 50 years. She had a soft spot for cats and cared for dozens of them over the years.
Throughout that time, she was the nucleus of her family as her boys grew up and eventually moved away: Michael to Ottawa and Ulrich to Guelph. They returned frequently with their own expanding families as wives and then grandchildren were added.
Barbara had a flare for knitting and turned this into a thriving home business. She had a loyal following of friends who learned from her how to knit beautiful sweaters.
A cherished part of her daily routine was to get up early to do the daily Sudoku in the Sherbrooke Tribune. She would complete these every day, regardless of the difficulty.
In late 2019, Barbara sold her house to move in with her son Michael in Ottawa.
Barbara will be remembered as a loving mother to Ulrich and Michael, and as a wonderful "Oma" to her 5 grandchildren; Paul (23), Mark (21), Sasha (18), Jacqui (18), and Katya (14). She was truly a gentle soul who set an example of how to get along with others.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sherbrooke at a later date once the pandemic allows.
Please contact her son Michael Seufert at 613-218-5688 or mike.seufert@gmail.com
for details as they become available.