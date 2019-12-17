Home

Dre. Barbara Susannah Seymour


1930 - 2019
Dre. Barbara Susannah Seymour Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS - Argyll Pavilion on November 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Daughter of the late William Seymour and late Christina Dodds, she was a doctor of Psychiatry.

She leaves to mourn her cousin ­Anthony Throup (Anthea). A very ­intel­ligent, brilliant, spiritual, woman of the world, she was ­insightful and ­always mindful to use her talents to help others. In her later years, she loved to travel, ­especially to Spain and England.

Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), QC, on ­Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Followed by the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. at the Cass Chapel. Interment will take place at the St. Michel Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 18, 2019
