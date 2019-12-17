|
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS - Argyll Pavilion on November 27, 2019 at the age of 89. Daughter of the late William Seymour and late Christina Dodds, she was a doctor of Psychiatry.
She leaves to mourn her cousin Anthony Throup (Anthea). A very intelligent, brilliant, spiritual, woman of the world, she was insightful and always mindful to use her talents to help others. In her later years, she loved to travel, especially to Spain and England.
Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), QC, on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Followed by the Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. at the Cass Chapel. Interment will take place at the St. Michel Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 18, 2019