At Magog hospital, on Sunday, August 11th, at the age of 68, passed away Barbara True.
She leaves her loved ones, Eric Royea, her children, Candy (Daniel), Kevin (Isabelle), Shawn, Treasa and Anthony, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her three brothers and six sisters, many nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. To be remembered by her strength and her heart of gold.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the at: www.cancer.ca would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
4 Vale Perkins, Mansonville QC
PHONE: 450-292-3204
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 16, 2019