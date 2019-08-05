|
|
Baron Dr.Dr.Phil. Gerhart (Harry) Freiherr von Kap-herr
1925-2019
Baron Dr.Dr.Phil. Gerhart (Harry) Freiherr von Kap-herr, passed away peacefully, at the BMP Hospital, on August 3rd, 2019, at the age of 93 years. He was the beloved husband of the late Baroness Gerhardine (Putzigam) Freifrau Von Kap-herr.
He leaves behind deeply saddened his children: Christoph Freiherr von Kap-herr (Elizabeth Ampleford), Thomas Freiherr von Kap-herr (Elysa Geras)
Baroness Victoria Freiin von Kap-kerr, his grand-daughter Kenzija Baroness von Kap-herr , his nieces and nephew Charlotte, Egmont, Lori and their children, Family and Friends in Austria, Germany and Canada, as well as his close family friends Lola Landes and Catherine Tyndale.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Medecine Department at the BMP Hospital for the excellent care provided, especially Dr Marie-Christine Rivest and Dr Olivier Morin as well as the Chartwell Residence of Cowansville for the kindness and good care.
Cremation was held at LES JARDINS FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE'S CREMATORIUM.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE OF BROMONT, Tuesday, August 6th, 2019, from 2 p.m, to 4 p.m. followed by prayers.
As memorial tributes, donations to the BMP Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family. Forms will be available at the funeral home or online www.fondationbmp.ca/
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 6, 2019