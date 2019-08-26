Home

Barry "Chick" Hill


1942 - 2019
Barry "Chick" Hill Obituary
Chick died peacefully, with his best friend and soulmate Susan (Luke) by his side. Predeceased by his parents Eli and Anita Hill and brothers, Billy, Alan, and Richard.

He will be remembered dearly by his wife Susan, daughter Tracy and many friends who enjoyed their ''boys lunches'' out in Montreal, Toronto and most recently in Knowlton.

An informal commemoration of Chick's life will be held in September. For information, call 450-266-0918, and if you should wish, a donation to our wonderful local ­Hospital through the BMP ­Foundation (950 Principale, ­Cowansville, Qc J2K 1K3, (450-266-5548) or www.bmpfoundation.ca would be appreciated.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 27, 2019
