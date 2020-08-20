1/
Beatrice Addie (Kirby) Sévigny
Passed away peacefully in hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 96. Wife of the late Doctois Joseph Bernard Sévigny.

Beloved mother of Marcel (Luitgard), Sandra (Marvin), late Linda (Rick), Ruth (James), Barbara (Guy), Robert (Colleen), Louise, Jon (Patti) and Deborah (Dixon).

Matriarch of five generations, she leaves behind a legacy of 97 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She also leaves to mourn her brothers Georges (late Tootie), Robert (late Betty) and sister in law Betty Green. Predeceased by her siblings Ernest (Pierrette), Kenneth (Dot), Charles (Winnie), Roland, Mildred, Frances, Patricia and Ramona.

Condolences, tributes, and
donations may be made at
www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
