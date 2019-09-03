|
|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 79 August 29th, 2019 at the CHSLD residence in Valcourt, QC. Wife of the late George Long. She will be remembered dearly by her sister Antoinette Adamson (late Eddy). Predeceased by her sister Bernadette Toombs (late Fred). She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Pauline Long (late Eugene) and her beloved children Lyse, (Marc) Shawn, Colleen, (Gilbert) Terry-Ann, (Christian) as well as her cherished grandchildren Patrick, (Mary) Ryan, (Sabrina) the late David, Lee, Kelsey (Souane) Jason (Stephanie), Nancy, (Mike) Tanya,(Christian) Audrey (Michael). She also leaves behind 9 great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces, family and friends.
The family will receive condolences Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at the Sainte Marie d'ely de Maricourt church, 1173 3e rang, Maricourt, QC J0E 1Y0, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service and interment of the ashes. The family would like to thank all the personnel of the CHSLD in Valcourt for the kind and professional care given to Mrs. Benoit.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 4, 2019