It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Bernard Meilleur on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the CHUS-Hôtel-Dieu at the age of 78 years old. He was the son of the late Hélène Lacasse and the late Émile Meilleur.
Mr. Meilleur leaves to mourn his loving wife Eileen Macey Meilleur, his children Lorraine (Pierre Chartrand), Philippe (Katy Balk Meilleur) and Rachel (Jean Beaudin); his grandchildren James and Emma Chartrand, Mathieu and Eve Meilleur, Émilie, Alexandre and Léa Beaudin; his sister Carmen, his brothers-in-law Ronald (Margaret) and Ian (the late Pamela) and his sister-in-law Bridget. Predeceased by his brother Marcel, his brothers in-law Alexander and Douglas. He also leaves to mourn many family members and friends.
At the request of the family, the funeral will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank all the staff of the CHUS-Hôtel-Dieu palliative care unit for the care Mr. Meilleur received.
Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
will be greatly appreciated by the family (https://www.cancer.ca/en/donate/?region=qc).