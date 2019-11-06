|
|
After a brief illness, Bernice Isabella (Lamb) Rolfe, formerly of Danville, Qc, passed away on Nov 1, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Bernice was the wife of the late Elgin Rolfe and was predeceased by her beloved son, Ritchie. Bernice is survived by her daughter Shelley (Alan) and her treasured grandchildren, Christopher, Justin and Shannon.
Bernice will be lovingly remembered by her sisters in law, Eleanor (Rolfe) Gibson and Kristine Rolfe as well as several cousins.
Bernice was born in Sutton, Vermont moving to Danville early in life. Bernice was a past employee of JM in Asbestos and was active in her community forging many lifelong friendships. Upon moving to Ontario, Bernice enjoyed the company of her loving grandchildren. Bernice will be remembered fondly for her gentle nature and kindness to others.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service in Danville, Qc will be arranged at a later date. She will remain forever in our hearts.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Nov. 7, 2019