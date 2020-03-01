Home

Cass Funeral Home
900 Clough Street
Ayer's Cliff, QC J0B 1C0
819-876-5213
Beryl Margaret (Mosher) Imbeault


1933 - 2020
Beryl Margaret (Mosher) Imbeault Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Wales Home on February 25, 2020 in her 88th year. Wife of the late Raymond Imbeault and daughter of the late Margaret Mosher and the late Gordon Mosher.

Family and friends will gather at the Cass Funeral Home, 900 Clough, Ayer's Cliff, QC, J0B 1C0 on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. A celebration of life will follow.

She leaves to mourn her children: Peter (Dana), Margaret, Susan, Robert (Lisa), Catherine, Richard, Allan (Nancy) and Diane (Daniel). She was predeceased by her son Roger (Beverly). She was the dear Nany of Shawn, Abigail, Katéri, Teresa, Timothy, Gordon, Edward, Dave, Johannie, Tania, Karine, Julie, Eric, Sonia, Jessica, Angélie, Natacha, Andrée-Anne, Maxime and Jarek; the great-grandmother of Emma, Kassima, Alyssa, Asher, Ty, Allison, Xavier, Félix, Thomas, Philippe, Gabriel, Annabelle, Brandon and Léo; the sister of Breaky (Betty), Wallace (late Freda) and Beverly (late Glen). She also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers from the Wales Home in Richmond for the excellent care provided to Mrs. Imbeault.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 2, 2020
