Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village on April 2, 2020. She was the fifth child of Muriel (Ellis)and Howard Barter. Meredith, Beverly, Lois and Ellis predeceased her. Left to mourn her passing are her sister, Janet, sister-in-law Shirley and many nieces and nephews.
Betty Ann graduated from Cookshire High School, and received a diploma from Bugbee Business School at Stanstead College. She worked in the Admissions office of the Sherbrooke Hospital before moving to Montreal, where she lived and worked for many years before returning to the Townships. During her later years, she resided at the Connaught Home and then Grace Village. She appreciated the beautiful gardens and the friendship of her fellow residents. Thank you to the nurses and caregivers for caring for her and being a friend.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in Betty Ann's memory, please consider the Dr. W.J. Klinck Foundation, The or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 10, 2020