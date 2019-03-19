Passed away peacefully at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, March 16, 2019 at the age of 86.

Beloved wife of the late Eric Newton, long life resident of St-Joachim-de-Shefford, Quebec.

She leaves to mourn her children: David Newton (the late Brenda Corey Newton), Dale Newton (Manon Dumoulin); her brother Wesley Thompson (Betty), her dear grandchildren: Ashley Newton, Veronica Hooper, Reggie Hooper; her niece Laura Thompson (Mathew Greenwood), her nephew Christopher Thompson (Tammy Ambrose). Predeceased by her mother Ina and her father Cecil Thompson and brother Archie.

She also leaves to mourn many relatives and friends.

The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE IN WATERLOO, Friday March 22, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 23rd from 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be held at a later date at the Warden cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral home.