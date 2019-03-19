Home

POWERED BY

Services
LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES ­BESSETTE
5034 FOSTER STREET
WATERLOO, QC J0E 2N0
(450) 539-1606
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Thomspon Newton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Irene Thomspon Newton


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Irene Thomspon Newton Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, March 16, 2019 at the age of 86.
Beloved wife of the late Eric Newton, long life resident of St-Joachim-de-Shefford, Quebec.
She leaves to mourn her children: David Newton (the late Brenda Corey Newton), Dale Newton (Manon Dumoulin); her brother Wesley Thompson (Betty), her dear grandchildren: Ashley Newton, Veronica Hooper, Reggie Hooper; her niece Laura Thompson (Mathew Greenwood), her nephew Christopher Thompson (Tammy Ambrose). Predeceased by her mother Ina and her father Cecil Thompson and brother Archie.
She also leaves to mourn many relatives and friends.
The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE IN WATERLOO, Friday March 22, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 23rd from 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be held at a later date at the Warden cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries