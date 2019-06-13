Betty passed away at the Wales Home after a long struggle with COPD and pneumonia. She was much loved for her forthright manner and sharp humour – "She told it like it is – no sugar coating!" She loved a beer, lying in the sun, her pool, long walks, her birds and her flowers. The loss of her sight was a huge blow that took away her love of reading. Country music and dancing were great ­pleasures. She cherished her children and was devoted to Ted, her husband of 64 years.



Like the wonderful bread she was known for, Betty was crusty on the outside, soft on the inside and richly satisfying. She will be missed but the "Bettyisms" will live on.



Betty was predeceased by her husband Frederick (Ted), her parents Maud and George King; her sister Lorna Banks (Peter) and her brother Robert King. She is survived by her brother Jim King (Virginia); her children Diane (Dan), James (Roxanne) and Greg (Angela); her grandchildren Jessica, Rebecca (Carson), David (Anik), Jenny (Moe), Mitchel (Leanne), Samantha (Rob), Ben (Brittany), Carissa and Keenan; and her great-granddaughters Riona, Emma-Lou, Nyah, and great-grandson Alleister. Together we will cherish her memory and share her stories.



Ted and Betty's ashes will be interred at the Huntingville cemetery at a later date. Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary