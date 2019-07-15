|
On Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at Brockville General Hospital Garden Street Site, Betty entered into rest at the age of 79 years. Betty May beloved wife of the late Cecil May, dear mother of Vicki Simzer (Tony), April May (Tom Holmes), Crystal May (Jeff Quartus), Donna Martelle (Joe), Nina May, Earl May and Sherri May (Zee Hatley). Cherished grandmother of Eric Martelle (Nikki Aimer), Sarah Baldwin, Rebecca Wilde (Brian Schwerdtfeger), Shawn Bradford (Mallory St. Pierre), Katie Martelle (Michael Evans), Ariel May-Holmes (Cassandra Ferguson), Rachel Dwyer (Michael), Selena Simzer (Dean Faubert), Kirsha Hutchcroft (Andrew), Jasper Quartus (Kirsten Bussiere), Emmitt Quartus, Will Johnston, Davin May-Holmes (Sabrina Wilson), Delia Johnston, Silas Martelle, Graeme, Jahala May and great-grandmother to nine great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren. Survived by a sister Tillie Dezan. Predeceased by her parents Alber & Iris Bryan, a son Adam, two infant daughters, brothers Ivan, Lorne and Gary, and Sisters Jahala and Eva, daughter-in-law Cathy, son-in-law John Martelle. Also survived by sisters-in-law Ethel Bryan, Helene Bryan, Lydia May and Esther Blake (Arnold) and by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held in "The Barn" at the Bone Yard, 2085 Wynands Rd., Cardinal on July 21st, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. Interment in Maynard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers place a donation to the Roebuck United Church or share a special memory of Betty at www.mackayfuneralhome.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 16, 2019