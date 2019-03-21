It is with great sadness that we share the news that our beloved mother, Betty Retchless passed away peacefully at the Wales Home after a spirited battle with pancreatic ­cancer. Betty was 93 years old and continued to live her life to the fullest right until the end. She was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Jesse Lloyd and her husband Robert. Left to celebrate her legacy are her sons John (JoAnne), Nigel (Carolann) and Andrew (Marie Pier), her grandchildren Rob (Ashley) and Jamie (Emmy) and her great-grandchild Avery.

Born in Manchester England, Betty and Bob emigrated to Canada in 1960 and settled in Magog. She lived her life to the fullest and we should all be so ­fortunate to have her passion and energy for life.

Mum was a classy, British Lady, with a sharp wit and a big heart full of love. She was sharp until the end, doing her banking online, searching for information on "Googly", as she called it, and posting and sharing on Facebook. She was a cat with 9 lives, defying the medical odds on several occasions only to pick ­herself up and continue to check boxes on her bucket list, always enjoying an afternoon Gin and Tonic, "just like the Queen" she would say!

A huge thanks to the staff of the Wales Home who provided such amazing care and love in her final weeks. Mum died surrounded by love with family at her side, holding her hand.

You are invited to celebrate Betty's life at the Wales Home in Richmond on ­­Saturday, April 13th between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mum requested that in lieu of flowers donations could be made to the Pancreatic of Canada or the Wales Home. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary