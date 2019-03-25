It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother Beverley Anne McKenna (nee ­Morrill) at Hotel-Dieu (CHUS) Sherbrooke on March 20, 2019 in her 87th year. Loving wife of the late Edward B. McKenna and dear mother of Marty (Tammy Kinnaman), Kelly (Manuel Arruda), Sean (Martine Roy) and Kim (Scott Hardy). Beloved grandmother to Michael, Jarrett, Amanda, Olivia, Stephanie, Kristina, Megan, Elyssa, Rebecca, Kaitlin and Hannah. Dear great-grandmother to Amy, Justin and Theo.

Beverley was born on November 26, 1932 to parents Harriet (Lodge) and George Morrill. She is predeceased by her sister Betty Ingrey (late Eric Ingrey) and her brother Bob Morrill (Helen Morrill).

Beverley married Eddy September 29, 1956 in Danville, Quebec and within a month moved to Zimbabwe for two years before returning to Canada where they lived in the communities of Asbestos QC, Matheson ON and Baie Verte NL. In retirement, Beverley resided in Danville QC and the Wales Home in Cleveland QC.

In their life together, Bev and Eddy loved travelling and visited many countries across the globe. She cherished her summers with her family at the cottage on Silver Lake. She loved country drives, treating her family to Sunday brunch, and playing Chinese checkers and gin rummy with her grandchildren. She was a life long hockey fan, cheering on her favourite teams, the Buffalo Sabres and the Montreal Canadiens. Most of all, Beverley was a kind and loving person with a generous heart.

We love you Mom with all our hearts. You will be dearly missed.

The family would like to share our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the staff at the Wales Home for the loving care provided and for helping our mother to truly feel at home and comfortable while she was a resident.

There will be a celebration of life held on Saturday, May 11th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Augustine's Anglican Church, 73 Rue Du Carmel, Danville QC. People are ­welcome to arrive at 1:00 p.m. to meet with the family. In lieu of flowers, ­donations to The Wales Home, Cleveland QC would be greatly appreciated. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 26, 2019