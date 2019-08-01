|
Sanborn, Beverley Reitha (nee Greene) - of Ridgetown, formerly of Brome Lake, Quebec. Passed away peacefully at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, age 87. Born in Montreal to parents the late Frank and Hazel (nee Timm) Greene. Bev spent many happy summers at Brome Lake where she met her husband the late H. Arthur Sanborn. Together they enjoyed many happy years of marriage in Quebec, Ridgetown and Apache Junction, Arizona.
Beloved mother of Susan and husband Ken McLarty of Ridgetown and the late Donna Sanborn. Gramie to Elly McLarty and partner Matt Moulton of Ridgetown, Patrick and wife Sabina McLarty of Kingston, Tim McLarty of Ottawa, and Paul Jolicoeur of Montreal, and the late Julie Jolicoeur. Great-gramie to Malcolm and Winnie. Sister of Brian and wife Carol Greene of Brome Lake and sister-in-law to Tom Kilbride of Brome Lake, Lois and husband Frank Stanbridge of Scarborough, John Sanborn of Alberta, Deanna and husband Heinz Irriger of Montana, and Andy Chevrefils of Montreal. Predeceased also by her sister Maureen Kilbride and sister-in-law Jesse Chevrefils.
Bev was a long-time schoolteacher in the English Catholic School Board in Quebec before retiring to Ontario. In retirement, Bev was an active member of St. Michael's Catholic Church, serving with the CWL for several years and member of Confederation Chapter of IODE. She enjoyed being out and about, playing bridge, attending plays, going for coffee, participating in book clubs, supporting fashion shows and organizing area tours for her friends and family who affectionately referred to her as 'The General'.
Visitation will be held at the McKinlay Funeral Home, 76 Main St. East, Ridgetown on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Parish Prayers and CWL Prayers will be shared at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass for Beverley will be shared on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, Rondeau Park at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at a later date in the Knowlton Cemetery, Ville de Lac Brome, Quebec.
Donations in memory of Beverley may be made to the St. Michael's Catholic Church Building Fund, Canadian Diabetes Association or the Ridgetown Adult Activity Centre.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 2, 2019