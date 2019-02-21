In Cowansville, February 19, 2019, at the age of 51, passed away Mrs. Brenda Hudson, common-law wife of Mr. Guy Robitaille, residing in Waterloo.

She leaves to mourn her children: Ashley Charby (David Gaulin), Britney Charby (Chad Lapalme), the late Jeremy James Hudson, Carley Hudson, David Jr. and Patrick Gaulin,

Autumn and Blayke Lapalme; her common-law husband's children: Patricia, Ronald, Stéphane, Stéphanie and Jonathan; her twin brother the late William Hudson and her other brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the BMP Hospital for the good care given.

Cremation has been held at the Jardins Funéraires Bessette crematorium.

The family will receive condolences at LES RÉSIDENCES FUNÉRAIRES BESSETTE IN WATERLOO, Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 p.m., followed by the ­funeral at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the BMP Foundation would be appreciated. Forms will be available at the funeral home or online www.fondationbmp.ca/. Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 22, 2019