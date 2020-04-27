Home

Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
402 rue de la Riviere
Cowansville, QC J2K 1N3
(450) 266-6061
Brenda (Gauthier) Webster


1949 - 2020
Brenda (Gauthier) Webster Obituary
Passed away suddenly at her home, April 21st, 2020, in her 71st year, loving wife of the late Brian Wells, daughter of the late Martin and Grace Gauthier. Long time resident of West Brome, QC.
She leaves to mourn her daughters; Marlene (Mike Hume), Barbara (Sean Peasley), her grandchildren; Adam, Amanda (Josh Dubois) and Jacob, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and dear friends, especially Susan Yates.
Upon her wishes a private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to the:
BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex
402, rue de la Rivière, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-266-6061
complexefuneraire.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 28, 2020
