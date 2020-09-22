1/1
Brian Durrell
1960-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 59, passed away Mr. Brian Durrell, husband of
Rosemary Laro. living in West Bolton. Predeceased by his father Wayne Durrell.
He leaves to mourn his wife and best friend: Rosemary Laro, his children: Angie, Matthew (Camille), Stephanie (Cole), Brittany; his stepdaughter: Courtney, his many grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn his mother: Winnifred Westcott, his brothers and sisters: Donald, Dwayne (Suzanne), Cindy (Lloyd), Sharon (Harley); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and other family and friends.
He will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Our heartfelt thanks to the BMP Hospital for their care and compassion during Brian's last days.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
As requested by Brian, there will be no Celebration of Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved