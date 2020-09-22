Peacefully at the BMP Hospital in Cowansville, on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 59, passed away Mr. Brian Durrell, husband of

Rosemary Laro. living in West Bolton. Predeceased by his father Wayne Durrell.

He leaves to mourn his wife and best friend: Rosemary Laro, his children: Angie, Matthew (Camille), Stephanie (Cole), Brittany; his stepdaughter: Courtney, his many grandchildren. He also leaves to mourn his mother: Winnifred Westcott, his brothers and sisters: Donald, Dwayne (Suzanne), Cindy (Lloyd), Sharon (Harley); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle, and other family and friends.

He will be sadly missed and never forgotten.

Our heartfelt thanks to the BMP Hospital for their care and compassion during Brian's last days.

Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.

As requested by Brian, there will be no Celebration of Life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store