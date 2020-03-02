|
|
Passed away, at the Montreal General Hospital, February 19th, 2020, in his 66th year of age, son of the late Sheldon and Elizabeth Wells, and brother of the late John Wells. Life long resident of West Brome.
He leaves to mourn his loving wife Brenda Webster, his daughters; Marlene (Mike Hume), Barbara (Sean Peasley), his grandchildren; Adam, Amanda (Josh Dubois) and Jacob, his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many other relatives and dear friends, especially Susan Yates.
The family will receive condolences at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 402 River Street, Cowansville, QC on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of his life that will take place at the Complex at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers donations to the or the BMP Foundation would be appreciated by the family.
www.bmpfoundation.ca
www.cancer.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 3, 2020