At the Centre de Santé Courville in Waterloo, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the age of 97, passed away Mrs. Bridget Moloney. Predeceased by her husband Thomas Scully, and grandson Corrie Shover. She leaves to mourn her daughters, late Ann Scully (Russell Thryhorn), Marry Scully Zalanyi (Michael), her grandson Patrick Scully, her granddaughters, Shannon Shover (Dominic) and Jenny Flower (Josh), her great-grandchildren; Kirsten Scully, Vena Scully, Baydon Scully, Tommy Martin, Christopher Gagnon, Katrina Gagnon, Gabriel Gagnon, Kya Flower, Jack Flower, Damen Shover, Jeremy Shover as well as many other relatives and friends both here and in Ireland.
Family will receive condolences on Saturday, May 11th, at Ste-Rose-de-Lima Catholic Church (605 Principale, Cowansville) at 1 p.m. The funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. followed by interment at the parish cemetery in Cowansville.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to:
DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES
101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QC
PHONE: 450-263-1212
FAX: 450-263-9557
[email protected]
www.desourdy.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 6, 2019