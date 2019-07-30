|
Passed away peacefully at the CSSS des Sources, Asbestos, with her loving family by her side, on Monday, July 29th, 2019, Brigitte Hinse at the age of 53. Beloved wife of Brent Lockwood, and dear stepmother of Joshua (Courtney), Justin (Allyson) and Jason (Ariane). Loving "grand-maman" of Lilyanne and Everly Lockwood. Brigitte also leaves to mourn her mother Monique Tardif Hinse (the late Hector Hinse), her special niece, Emanuelle Hinse Filteau, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many relatives and friends. Brigitte was pre-deceased by her dear sister Sonia Hinse.
Resting at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 148 Daniel Johnson St., Danville, where friends may visit on Friday, August 2nd from 7 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 1 to 2:45 p.m. A funeral service will be held in St-Augustin's Anglican Church, Danville, on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 3 p.m. Interment will take place in the Danville Protestant Cemetery at a later date.
Donations to the La Fondation CSSS Des Sources, 475 3rd Ave., Asbestos, QC J1T 1X6 would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 31, 2019