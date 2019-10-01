|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Scott MacIver, on September 26th, 2019, at the age of 61. He leaves to mourn his immediate and loving family, Lesley, Alexandra, and Cameron, his mother Mariette (late father Cook), his brothers Bob (Rasa), John (Lyne), Andy (Monique), nieces, nephews, in-laws and so many friends. He will always be remembered for his caring ways, his soft eyes, his reaching out and support for others in times of distress, his willingness to travel to be wherever he felt he had to be and do whatever he felt he had to do. He was a life-long friend to many. We will all delight in the memory of his smile and laugh, his legendary sense of humour, his musical talents (drums, piano, guitar and songs), his interest in all sports and, in particular, his favorite team.....the Chicago Black Hawks. Lesley, Alex and Cameron are together recounting with bittersweet joy, the fun and loving times that they shared as a family. He was such a proud father. Alex and Cameron were his passion and ultimately his mission in life. His children were always foremost in his thoughts, hopes and dreams. In return, their obvious devotion, respect and love for their Dad are powerful testaments to his legacy. Rest in peace, dear Bruce. Until we meet again...
Family and Friends will be received at
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre - Mississauga
1535 South Gateway Road (at Dixie Road, two lights south of Eglinton)
905-602-1580
Sunday, October 6th, 2019
Memorial Gathering at 1 p.m.
Memorial Service at 2 p.m
Please join us for a Celebration of Life with refreshments at the Streetsville Legion, Branch #139 (101 Church St. Mississauga ON L5M 1M6) at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers and in honour of Bruce, the family has requested donations go to a choice of either the Heart and Stroke Foundation or MusiCounts, a local charity seeking to keep music education alive and instruments in the hands of children.
To share your condolences and special memories, please visit: www.mountpleasantgroup.com to sign the guest book.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 2, 2019